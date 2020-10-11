Chicken Broth

Cut up and place in a large saucepan:
1 chicken, or combination of leg quarters, or necks and backs. You can also use a roasted chicken or rotisserie chicken.
Add water to cover by 1 inch, about 2 quarts.
Add 2 teaspoons salt.
Bring to a simmer and skim off any scum that comes to top.
Add optional vegetables:
Small onion, chopped
1-2 carrots, chunked
1 piece celery, include leaf
Bay leaf
Pepper
Simmer, loosely covered for about 1-2 hours. Add more water if necessary.
Let broth cool and strain in colander. Use or freeze.
Our favorite soup is simply made by adding noodles (homemade or store-bought). And some of the chopped chicken meat you may have reserved. Carrots and peas make a great addition. This is guaranteed to feed your body and your soul!