Chicken Broth

Cut up and place in a large saucepan:

1 chicken, or combination of leg quarters, or necks and backs. You can also use a roasted chicken or rotisserie chicken.

Add water to cover by 1 inch, about 2 quarts.

Add 2 teaspoons salt.

Bring to a simmer and skim off any scum that comes to top.

Add optional vegetables:

Small onion, chopped

1-2 carrots, chunked

1 piece celery, include leaf

Bay leaf

Pepper

Simmer, loosely covered for about 1-2 hours. Add more water if necessary.

Let broth cool and strain in colander. Use or freeze.

Our favorite soup is simply made by adding noodles (homemade or store-bought). And some of the chopped chicken meat you may have reserved. Carrots and peas make a great addition. This is guaranteed to feed your body and your soul!

