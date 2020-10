2 eggs

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons butter, melted

1 pint milk

Flour to make thin batter (about 2 cups)

2 large teaspoons baking powder

Separate the eggs. Beat yolks and add sugar and salt. Add butter, milk, and flour. Stir to combine. Beat egg whites until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. Stir one spoonful of whites into the mixture to lighten and then fold remainder of egg whites and baking powder. Bake in a hot waffle iron.