Creamed Dried Beef over Waffles

3 Tablespoons butter

3 Tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups milk, more if needed

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 ounces dried beef, cut into pieces (can use canned beef in jar or Buddig in refrigerator section)

waffles or toast or biscuits

Melt butter in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour and stir until bubbly. Add milk, whisking until flour mixture is completely incorporated. Stir constantly until the sauce has thickened. Add pepper and strips of dried beef to sauce mixture, stirring until pepper is incorporated and beef is evenly coated. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Check to see if it needs additional salt. Serve over waffles or toast or biscuits.