Mother’s Chili Sauce

5 pounds (10 cups) fully ripe tomatoes, peeled, cut into chunks. Put in 5-quart non-corrosive saucepan. Stir often. Cook over medium heat until tomatoes are soft and almost completely covered with liquid, about 20 minutes.

Stir in:

1 1/2 cups finely chopped celery

1 cup finely chopped green pepper

1 cup finely chopped onion

Bring to boil. Stir occasionally. Boil gently 1 1/2 hours.

Stir in:

1 1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

2 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard

2 1/2 inch cinnamon stick & 3/4 teaspoon whole cloves — tied into cheesecloth

Bring to boil again. Stir often. Boil gently for another 1 1/2 hours.

Stir in:

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Stir often. Simmer 30 minutes until thick. Remove spice bag. Ladle into clean 1/2 pint jars. Seal. Process 15 minutes in boiling water bath.

Mix with mayonnaise for Thousand Island Dressing.