Mother’s Chili Sauce

5 pounds (10 cups) fully ripe tomatoes, peeled, cut into chunks. Put in 5-quart non-corrosive saucepan. Stir often. Cook over medium heat until tomatoes are soft and almost completely covered with liquid, about 20 minutes.
Stir in:
1 1/2 cups finely chopped celery
1 cup finely chopped green pepper
1 cup finely chopped onion
Bring to boil. Stir occasionally. Boil gently 1 1/2 hours.
Stir in:
1 1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
2 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard
2 1/2 inch cinnamon stick & 3/4 teaspoon whole cloves — tied into cheesecloth
Bring to boil again. Stir often. Boil gently for another 1 1/2 hours.
Stir in:
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
Stir often. Simmer 30 minutes until thick. Remove spice bag. Ladle into clean 1/2 pint jars. Seal. Process 15 minutes in boiling water bath.
Mix with mayonnaise for Thousand Island Dressing.