Overnight Yeast Waffles

1 ¾ cup milk

4 Tablespoons butter (half stick)

2 cups flour

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 ½ teaspoon instant or rapid rise yeast

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Heat milk in microwave for about a minute and a half. Cut the butter into pieces and put into hot milk to melt. Cool to lukewarm. Combine flour, sugar, yeast and salt and mix into milk mixture in a large bowl. Whisk eggs with vanilla and then whisk into flour mixture. Scrape down bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours.

In morning, heat waffle iron. Remove batter from refrigerator and whisk to recombine. Use dry measuring cup to pour batter into middle of waffle iron (about 1/2 cup batter for 7 inch, 1 cup for 9 inch waffle). Cook until waffle is golden brown. Serve with maple syrup, jam, honey, cinnamon sugar, berries, whipped cream and/or softened butter.