Stuffed tomatoes

4 medium-sized ripe tomatoes

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup fine bread crumbs (we made our own)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1/2 Tablespoon thyme, finely chopped

2 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Using a small paring knife, core the tomatoes. Scoop out the center of each tomato with a spoon and discard. Lightly season each with salt and pepper. In a bowl, mix together bread crumbs, garlic, parsley, basil, thyme, and Parmesan. Add a splash of olive oil and combine. Divide the mixture and add it to the hollow centers of the tomatoes. Place them in an 8 inch by 8 inch baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the tomatoes are tender and nicely browned. Serve immediately!

Recipe adapted from “Kalamata’s Kitchen: A la Kalamata” written by Sarah Thomas and illustrated by Jo Edwards