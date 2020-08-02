Refrigerator Dill Pickles

Brine

2 cups white vinegar

2 cups water

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

2 Tablespoons sugar (optional)

Bring to boil in saucepan. Make sure salt is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool.

Pickles

Cucumbers

4 fresh dill heads (or sprigs plus seeds)

4 cloves garlic

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Peppercorns (optional)

Use fairly small cucumbers. Cut into spears or chunks or thick slices.

Put a head of dill in bottom of 4 pint jars (large mouth). Put one or two cloves of garlic in each jar. Add peppercorns and red pepper flakes if desired. Fill with cucumbers. Cover with cooled brine. (Can top off with a little water to fill.) Put lid on and place in refrigerator. Leave for 2 to 3 days before tasting. Keeps 6 to 8 weeks in refrigerator.

