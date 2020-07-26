The Vaughn’s 60th Wedding Anniversary

Charles Milby Vaughn and Mary Louise Stanley of Portsmouth, Ohio were married July 20, 1960. They have resided in Huntington, West Virginia for 42 years. Charles retired from Mason Supply Company and Mary retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. They have four children, Angel (Rest In Peace), Charles (Amy C), Amy, and Donald “Tony”. They have eight grandchildren, Megan (Robby), Karshara, William (Tessa), Elizabeth (Chase), Donald “T”, Derek (Courtney), Philip, and Nicholas. They have celebrated six great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ronan, Paislee, Connor, Raiden, Ellie Mae, and Gatlin. They are friends to many and loved by all! Happy Anniversary Mam and Pap!”

