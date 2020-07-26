Fresh Peach Pie

Pastry for 9-inch 2-crust pie — either your own or pre-made (I use half Crisco, half lard in mine)

5-6 cups sliced peaches

2 teaspoons lemon juice

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup flour

2 Tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare pastry. Mix sliced peaches with lemon juice. Stir together flour and sugar and mix with peaches. Pour into flour-lined pie pan. Put little pieces of butter on top. Dampen edges and cover with top crust. Seal and flute, and put slit in top to allow steam to escape. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn down to 300 degrees. You might need to put strips of foil around edges to keep from browning too much. Bake about 40 minutes, until juice begins to bubble through slits in crust and pie is slightly brown.

