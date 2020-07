Boneless pork shoulder roast

1- 12 ounce can root beer

1- 18 ounce bottle barbeque sauce

Pour root beer over pork shoulder and roast in slow cooker. Cook on high until pork is tender and easy to shred, about 5-6 hours, depending on your slow cooker. Drain if too much liquid remains. Shred with two forks. Stir in part of barbeque sauce, and leave rest for serving. Serve with hamburger buns.