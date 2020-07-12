Taco night

Tired of eating the same old staples of burgers and hot dogs at barbecues? Try this easy-to-make, do-it-yourself taco station that lets you do some simple prep beforehand. Arrange ingredients in fun serving bowls and have guests serve themselves for a delicious fiesta.

For a healthy shortcut, you can feel good about serving your guests, use MannÕs Nourish Bowls. These ready-to-eat bowls feature pre-cut veggies and cook in just a couple of minutes using your microwave.

Tacos with Grilled Steak and Veggies

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 14 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 10.5-oz. packages of MannÕs Southwest Chipotle Nourish Bowl

4 beef flat iron steaks (about 7 ounces each)

Juice of 2 limes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 package whole wheat tortillas

1 avocado, sliced

Chipotle Mayonnaise

1Ú2 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1Ú2 lime

1 to 2 teaspoons adobo sauce (the sauce that canned chipotle peppers are packed in)

Directions:

1. Prepare the Nourish Bowl according to package instructions. Squeeze lime juice over the vegetables and season with a bit of salt and pepper. Toss to combine then set aside.

2. Season steaks with salt and pepper. Place on grill and cook with the lid closed for 10 to 14 minutes over medium-heat for medium to medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. Allow to rest off the grill for 5 minutes, then carve into slices.

3. To make the mayonnaise, place all ingredients into a small mixing bowl and stir well to combine.

4. Place tortillas on grill and cook until warm and slightly charred.

5. To assemble the tacos, place a couple slices of grilled steak on the bottom. Add vegetables and top

with a slice of avocado. Drizzle the top with chipotle mayonnaise.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_TF187191.jpg