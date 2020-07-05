Posted on by

Non-sewn face covering


By CDC

Non-sewn Face Covering

Materials

Bandana, old t-shirt, or square cotton cloth (cut approximately 20”x20”)

Rubber bands (or hair ties)

Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)

Instructions:

1. Fold Bandana in half.

2. Fold top-down and bottom-up.

3. Place rubber bands or hair ties about six inches apart.

4. Fold sides to the middle and tuck.

Make sure your cloth face covering:

  • fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • completely covers the nose and mouth
  • is secured with ties or ear loops
  • includes multiple layers of fabric
  • allows for breathing without restriction
  • can be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

