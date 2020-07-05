Non-sewn Face Covering

Materials

Bandana, old t-shirt, or square cotton cloth (cut approximately 20”x20”)

Rubber bands (or hair ties)

Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)

Instructions:

1. Fold Bandana in half.

2. Fold top-down and bottom-up.

3. Place rubber bands or hair ties about six inches apart.

4. Fold sides to the middle and tuck.

Make sure your cloth face covering:

fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

completely covers the nose and mouth

is secured with ties or ear loops

includes multiple layers of fabric

allows for breathing without restriction

can be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

