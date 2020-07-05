Non-sewn Face Covering
Materials
Bandana, old t-shirt, or square cotton cloth (cut approximately 20”x20”)
Rubber bands (or hair ties)
Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)
Instructions:
1. Fold Bandana in half.
2. Fold top-down and bottom-up.
3. Place rubber bands or hair ties about six inches apart.
4. Fold sides to the middle and tuck.
Make sure your cloth face covering:
- fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- completely covers the nose and mouth
- is secured with ties or ear loops
- includes multiple layers of fabric
- allows for breathing without restriction
- can be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape