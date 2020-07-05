Lasagna With Broccoli and Three Cheeses

Serves 4

1 15-ounce container ricotta

1 pound frozen broccoli florets Ñ thawed, patted dry, and chopped

21Ú4 cups grated mozzarella

1Ú2 cup grated Parmesan

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 16-ounce jar marinara sauce

1Ú2 cup heavy cream

8 no-boil lasagna noodles

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the foil

4 cups mixed greens

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Heat oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, broccoli, 2 cups of the mozzarella, 1Ú4 cup of the Parmesan, 1Ú2 teaspoon salt, and 1Ú4 teaspoon pepper. In a small bowl, combine the marinara sauce and cream.

Spoon a thin layer of the sauce into the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish. Top with 2 noodles, a quarter of the remaining sauce, and a third of the broccoli mixture; repeat twice. Top with the remaining 2 noodles and sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining 1Ú4 cup of mozzarella and 1Ú4 cup of Parmesan.

Cover the lasagna tightly with an oiled piece of foil and bake until the noodles are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Uncover and bake until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Toss the greens with the oil, lemon juice, and 1Ú4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the lasagna.

