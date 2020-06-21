Pet of the Week: Dexter

Dexter Pratt is a nearly 5-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, frequently referred to as a Sheltie.

He was adopted for his mother, Sara Pratt, but quickly decided to be a daddy’s boy. According to Joseph Pratt Dexter is an active community member, only having missed two of the area parades since he was adopted.

“He loves walking in them and greeting all the people,” said Pratt.

Dexter also frequently visits the Scioto County Welcome Center, where he considers himself the Public Relations Director of Main Street Portsmouth. He attends many functions and events and enjoys bettering his community. Pratt said Dexter spends his free time playing in the water at home or visiting Shawnee State Park and other places of wildlife.

He loves playing in creeks, kayaking, hiking, and exploring the many smells of the forest. Dexter also loves traveling and long rides. He has been to around 27 of 88 Ohio Counties and seven states, has toured Niagara Falls and has swum Lake Erie and the Atlantic Ocean. He loves chasing and biting at the waves as they hit the beach. He is a protector of his cats and has a sister named Beasley who he absolutely adores. He loves adventure and looks forward to many more years of new smells.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Dexter.jpg Dexter