Portsmouth History: The White Front Restaurant

In 1936, Nicholas Sainopulos purchased the “White Lunch Car,” a diner that was housed in an old Portsmouth street car. Sainopulos “walled in the structure” and rechristened it the “White Front Restaurant.” His son, Charles, joined his father as partner in 1945, following his service in World War II. In 1975, Charles sold the restaurant, telling the Portsmouth Daily Times, “All of the recipes are in my head, so I have to tell them what ingredients and how much to use. The same quality of food we’ve served for years will continue to be served.” The White Front continued in business until December 1994 and today, with a new brick facade, the old restaurant is now the home of Fyffe, Jones CPAs.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Whitefront.jpg

By Andrew Lee Feight, Ph.D.

For more information, visit https://sciotohistorical.org/

