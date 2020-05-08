Community Calendar

The Portsmouth Civil Service Commission will meet on Monday,May 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. in the conference room of the City Health Department at 605 Washington Street Portsmouth , Ohio.

SCIOTO COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES APRIL BOARD MEETING NOTES

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities met April 16, 2020 at 4:45 P.M. In addition to routine business, the Board took the following actions:

Received the Exposure Control Plan and the Red Bag Procedure. The documents specify steps to be taken in a related emergency.

Reviewed the Alternate Work Setting Procedure to be used in conjunction with current applicable policies.

Approved revised Policy 2.01 – Resolution of Complaints and Appeals of Proposed or Initiated Adverse Action involving the SCDD.

Approved new Policy 3.05.04 – Payroll Requirements.

Approved the Superintendent to move forward with the META contract for a term of five years to continue providing IT services for SCDD.

Approved the 12-month and 9-month calendars for 2020-2021.

The next meeting of the SCDD will be May 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM at the STAR Inc. building, 2526 Gallia Street in Portsmouth. An Ethics Committee meeting will be conducted at 4:30 PM if there is a need.

Meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Sessions.