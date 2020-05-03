Peace, love and slime! Here’s a far out idea for craft time: tie dye slime made with ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda. Mix and match colors for new ooey gooey fun every time!

What You Need:

5 small bowls

2 ½ teaspoons ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda

5 colors of food coloring

Saline solution

What to Do:

Start with 5 small bowls. Pour 4 oz. of clear liquid glue in each.

Add ¼ – ½ tsp. of baking soda to each bowl; mix well.

Add 3-5 drops of food coloring and stir.

Gradually add 10-15 drops of saline solution. (HINT: Avoid adding too much at once: the slime can become brittle.)

When the slime reaches a gooey state, remove it from the bowl and knead with your hands.

If it still feels sticky after 1-2 minutes, add a couple more drops of the saline solution.

When all 5 batches are ready, twist the slime together to create your tie dye pattern!