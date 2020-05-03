Pet of the Week: Boo

Boo is a 4-year-old cat that was rescued by Keldon Bowling in October of 2016. Bowling said she found her on the side of Duck Run Road as a kitten and brought her home secretly without telling her parents. Boo quickly became a part of the family however, according to Bowling. “She grew on my family and we love her so much,” said Bowling.

Bowling said Boo’s hobbies include listening to Elvis, which is her favorite, and looking out the window. Bowling said Boo hates tummy rubs and going outside.

Bowling said Boo, unfortunately, suffers from asthma and has to be given annual shots for her condition. “She has wheezing fits so I have to get her a shot for it once a year,” said Bowling. Bowling said she tries to help Boo get exercise to help with her wheezing.

Bowling described Boo as a true companion and said she is never too far away from her. “She always stays right by my side,” said Bowling.

