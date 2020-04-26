Pet of the Week: Presto

Presto is a 1 1/2 year old Yorkshire Terrier. His owner, Bennie Blevins, said he was gifted Presto in December of 2018 while going through a very difficult time in his life.

“I had a Yorkie named Prissy. She was only nine years old. My late partner and I got her when she was a puppy,” said Blevins. “In May of 2018, my partner Matthew died of stage 4 cancer. Prissy went through a period of mourning and then began having strange health problems.”

Blevins said in September of 2018 Prissy passed away, and that Christmas a group of dear friends gathered together and purchased Presto as a gift for Blevins.

“That was the gift that made my Christmas bright!,” said Blevins.

Blevins said Presto is full of energy and love, sometimes scrappy, and loves to play chase and wrestle with Prue the cat.

“Presto loves cuddles and to play tug-of-war with his “woobies” and fetch. He doesn’t like to be away from me or my husband, his Daddy & PaPa,”said Blevins. “He is a sweet, scrappy, energetic pup. We just love him!”

Presto