1 cup Cornstarch

1 cup Cold water

Food coloring or washable kids paints

Mix cornstarch and water. Divide into muffin cups or small plastic containers. Add a few drops of food colorin to each one to get desired colors.

Use cheap 1” brushes or foam brush to paint side walk. Will settle so stir occassionally.

This sidewalk chalk paint is so much fun! Hours of entertainment and it washes right off!

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Chalk1.jpg