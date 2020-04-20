Grandma Struewing’s Whole Wheat Bread

In a large bowl mix:

1-quart warm water

2 pkg dry yeast

4 T brown sugar

1 T salt

4 T vegetable oil or bacon grease

Let stand 15-20 minutes until foamy. Add 4 cups whole wheat flour. Mix well with a large spoon. Let stand covered for 30 minutes until fluffy. Add 4 cups whole wheat flour.

Scrape bowl. Knead dough on board or table until you can roll in a ball, using 2 cups of white flour to knead your dough. Grease bowl. Pat dough in bowl to rise til twice the size, then work down. Let rise for about an hour again. Then divide the dough into 4 loaves and put into greased (7 1/2” x 3 1/2 “) pans. Cover with plastic and set to rise. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake 55 minutes. Brush with Butter.

Grandma’s bread was special-just like she was. She often made over 100 loaves to sell at the senior citizen’s bake sale.