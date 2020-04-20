Pet of the Week: Loki

Loki is a three-year-old cat with feline leukemia virus who was adopted by Miranda Miller and Kolten Vernier in March of 2019.

The couple decided to adopt Loki after their first FeLV+ cat, Odin, passed away.

“Adopting Odin was such a special and rewarding experience that we decided to continue to adopt only leukemia cats,” said Miller.”I went to Sierra’s Haven and visited their leukemia room. I saw this chubby, beautiful light-orange cat in the corner of the room and immediately fell in love. I came back to Sierra’s Haven the next morning and adopted him.”

Miller stated that getting to know Loki and understanding his personality has been an interesting journey.

“He struggled with his transition because we are his first family, but he has come out of his shell more and more each day. From him deciding on his own to climb up on our laps to cuddle, to “thank you” leg rubs after dinner, we’ve shared a lot of rewarding bonding moments together,” said Miller. “Every day he shows us how intelligent, funny, sweet and energetic he is and we love every moment.”

After her experience with Odin, and living life with Loki now, Miller is passionate about FeLV+ cats and encourages anyone considering adopting to think about if a FeLV+ cat could be a good fit for them.

“FeLV+ cats are the top of most kill shelter lists. There is a misconception that these cats are sick or suffer, but many live a large majority of their lives healthy and happy. These cats deserve a life beyond the streets or shelters but they are rarely adopted,” said Miller. “We have experienced the love and reward that comes from giving these cats a safe, comfortable, stress-free environment to live in and we plan to continue doing so. I would recommend a FeLV cat to anyone looking to have a single cat household or want to adopt multiple cats at once. You won’t regret it!”

