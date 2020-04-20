Everyday Heroes: Retail Workers

In the communities many groups are working hard to ensure that amid the pandemic customers are able to maintain some sense of normalcy and continue to care for their families.

While first responders, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals care for those suffering from the virus, retail workers too are continuing to go to work every day while working very close to the general public. While some are staying home and practicing social distancing, retail workers are making sure everyone else has access to the supplies, food and other necessities needed while going out of their way to ensure the safety of the public, as well through newly implemented procedures and creative solutions to limit physical contact between employees and customers.

Jacob Albrecht, a retail associate at New Boston Walmart, stated that during the beginning of social distancing orders, an influx of shoppers created a dangerous situation for both shoppers and employees, but since then low stock has remained the big issue.

“When the whole pandemic was announced at first and schools were closing, it was a mad house for about two weeks. Every day felt like Black Friday,” said Albrecht. “It’s not so bad now, but we’re still constantly running low on various items so we can hardly keep anything essential on the shelves.”

Albrecht stated that his concerns pertaining to COVID-19 were becoming infected and spreading the virus to someone in a vulnerable population.

“I’m not really concerned about getting it, I’m more concerned about spreading it if I do get it,” said Albrecht.

To ensure everyone stays as safe as possible while making trips to stock up on essential items, Albrecht stated his store is doing their best to promote social distancing and have acquired some personal protection equipment.

“We have been trying to make customers and associates practice social distancing. My Walmart got some plastic sneeze guards in,” said Albrecht. Albrecht stated measures like closing early and limiting the number of shoppers at a time are other efforts to keep everyone safe.

“We started closing at 8:30 p.m. so that we can get customers out and sanitize everything. We’re also limiting the amount of people in our store, my store is only allowed to have 1,015 people in at a time,”

Said Albrecht.

As social distancing orders remain in place until at least May 1, keep retail workers in mind as they too navigate these unprecedented times and remember that their safety, as well as your own, rely on social distancing, hand-washing, and staying home when you’re feeling sick.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

