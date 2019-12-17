Rogers to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

The children of Robert & Susan Rogers of Lucasville are pleased and proud to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents who were joined in marriage on December 18, 1959 by Reverend William Cramer in Portsmouth. Robert is a retired operating engineer and Susan is a retired LPN as well as a wonderful homemaker.

The couple have been blessed with four children; Steven Rogers (Redina), Denise Rogers (Mark Altman) of Lucasville, Eric Rogers (Debbie) of Georgia and Robert C Rogers (Kim) of Cincinnati; 8 grandchildren, Nicholas Wells, Samantha Lore (Aaron), Robert D Rogers (Leah), Amanda Gay (Jesse), Heather Kanzlemar (Stephen), Sarah Rogers, Grace Rogers, Cole Rogers and two great-grandchildren, Johanna and Moses Lore. They will be celebrating this wonderful occasion over the Christmas holiday with family.