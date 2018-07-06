TourismOhio launches ice cream trail

Amid soaring summer temperatures, TourismOhio launched a new way to beat the heat: the Ohio Ice Cream Trail. The 15-stop trail highlights local, family owned and nationally recognized ice cream shops across the state. Travelers can get the scoop at Ohio.org/IceCream.

“As we were creating the Ohio Adventure Trails website this spring, we realized how rich Ohio’s ice cream heritage is and felt creating a statewide ice cream trail could help showcase those businesses,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio.”The feelings of happiness people experience from connecting with one another over ice cream is a perfect fit with the Ohio. Find it Here. brand.”

The online Ohio Ice Cream Trail experience includes:

Downloadable map outlining each stop

Inside information on what makes each shop unique

Vote for your favorite shop to be added to the trail

Voters are automatically entered to win a year’s worth of ice cream provided by Velvet Ice Cream. Five more stops will be added to the trail this summer!

To reward travelers for exploring the Ohio Ice Cream Trail, TourismOhio will be conducting a series of sweet giveaways on social media to participants who use #MyOhioScoop and #OhioFindItHere.

The Ohio Ice Cream Trail is one of many that can be found on the Ohio Adventure Trails map launched earlier this summer at Ohio.org.

About TourismOhio

TourismOhio, operating within the state of Ohio’s Development Services Agency, works to ensure Ohio is positioned as a destination of choice, enriching lives through authentic travel experiences. The branding Ohio. Find It Here. supports Ohio’s $44 billion tourism industry. For more, visit Ohio.org.