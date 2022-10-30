SSU Physical Therapy Assistant student wants to help others

A senior this year at Shawnee State University, Victor Aguilera (Hometown: Siguatepeque, Honduras), loves that his major gives him the ability to be creative, in the sense that there are many ways of treating patients. Majoring in the Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) program, Aguilera first found his way to SSU after the soccer coach contacted him. Researching the university, he knew it was where he wanted to attend college.

“I thought it would be a great fit for me,” he said.

Always appreciative of the work of physical therapy, Aguilera chose to enter the PTA field after experiencing his own therapy that helped him return to sports after an injury.

“I want to be part of helping others get back to doing what they love,” he said.

Once he graduates, Aguilera is hoping to start his career working as a PTA in Texas with the Spanish-speaking population. He’s grateful for how working through activities that simulate real-world scenarios has helped prepare him for his future career through hands-on opportunities to practice his skillset. These instances helped him stay motivated to finish his degree.

“Never be afraid to ask for help because the professors in the program are there to help and want to see you succeed,” he said, wanting to encourage students interested in PTA to surround themselves with support in the program.

The PTA curriculum can be completed in five academic semesters, including clinical field work. Once the program is complete, students are awarded an Associate in Applied Science Degree as a physical therapist assistant and are eligible to apply for the National Physical Therapist Assistant Examination.

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Physical Therapy Assistant program visit www.shawnee.edu/pta.