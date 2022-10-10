SSU’s Master of Occupational Therapy program teams up for Fall-Free Fridays

Second-year students enrolled in the Shawnee State University Master of Occupational Therapy program are teaming up for their third season with the Area Agency on Aging, District 7 (AAA7) to bring the community “Fall-Free Fridays.”

A service-learning project for those enrolled in the Evaluation & Intervention of Older Adults course, each week the students prepare handouts providing education on a fall-related topic and information about falls, risk factors, and helpful prevention tips. Presented in an easy-to-read style, the information is used to educate those who are concerned about falling or caretakers looking for information on fall prevention for a loved one. Each week, the students present their information with the AAA7 on the livestream of the agency’s Facebook page.

“Whether you are an older adult who has fallen or is afraid of falling, or if you are someone who loves and cares for a person who is at risk for falls, the information is simple to understand,” said Sandra Allen, Assistant Professor of the MOT program and Academic Fieldwork Coordinator. “It is based on current evidence that may increase your awareness of hazards or conditions that increase the risk of falls and how to mitigate those risk factors.”

The program’s Fall-Free Fridays will be held for weekly through Nov. 18. The livestream on the AAA7 Facebook page is available starting at 10 a.m. every Friday and is available for playback on the site at a later time. For more information about fall prevention, contact AAA7 at 1‐800‐582‐7277 or e‐mail [email protected]

