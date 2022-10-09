Pleasant Valley Hospital joins Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON – The agreement for Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) to join Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center as a member of Mountain Health Network (MHN), was completed, effective Oct. 1, 2022.

“We welcome the PVH staff and health care providers to the Mountain Health team,” stated MHN CEO Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, FACP. “We have been overwhelmed by the positive response of PVH, Point Pleasant and the Mason County community. Everyone’s incredibly positive reception confirms our shared vision of expanding advanced medicine and compassionate care for all residents of Mason, Jackson, Gallia, and Meigs counties.”

Now that the acquisition is complete, Mountain Health will seek ways to boost operations and services at PVH. In addition to maintaining PVH as an acute care hospital, robust plans for enhancing emergency and rural health services will begin. Access to medical specialties will be increased through the commitment of MHN’s academic health system partners, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health. Additionally, PVH will connect to Mountain Health’s electronic health platform and receive enhanced telehealth services for valuable inpatient and outpatient care.

“The future of Mason County and the surrounding area is incredibly bright,” said Peter Allinder, chair of the PVH Board of Trustees. “Joining Mountain Health Network to advance health care services in our region is another positive step in PVH’s history. PVH is an incredible community asset and Mountain Health is committed to maintaining a vibrant hospital for the residents of our area.”

More information will be shared at the upcoming community announcement planned for Thursday, Oct. 13.