AAA7 Receives Accreditation of Case Managementfor Long-Term Services and Supports

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) has received Accreditation of Case Management for Long-Term Services and Supports from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its PASSPORT and Assisted Living Medicaid Waiver Programs for a period of two years. Earning NCQA’s Accreditation of Case Management for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) demonstrates that an organization is dedicated to coordinating the delivery of care in a person-centered and integrated manner to help individuals function optimally in their preferred setting.

NCQA standards are set high to encourage organizations coordinating LTSS to continuously enhance the quality of services they deliver, and are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible, increase adherence to care guidelines and create an environment of continuous improvement. NCQA’s Accreditation of Case Management for LTSS is a voluntary review process.

AAA7 programs that were part of the accreditation review included both the PASSPORT and Assisted Living Medicaid Waiver Programs. AAA7 Care Managers working with both of these programs continuously monitor the health and safety of enrolled individuals and help them remain in their preferred residence by arranging services and supports to meet their needs. Medicaid waivers allow individuals with disabilities and chronic conditions to receive care in their homes and communities rather than in long-term care facilities, hospitals or intermediate care facilities with the goal to prevent or delay nursing home placement.

Debbie Gulley, RN, Interim Executive Director at the AAA7 shared, “Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) can use accreditation to establish key structures and processes needed to pursue contracts with a variety of purchasers of Case Management services. The Ohio Department of Aging has encouraged AAAs to pursue NCQA accreditation and we are very proud that our Agency (AAA7) is the first rural AAA in Ohio to achieve accreditation.”

Lisa Adams, LSW, PASSPORT Supervisor at the AAA7, who assisted with AAA7’s accreditation process with NCQA, added, “Accreditation proves to purchasers that we provide high quality, evidence-based care management for the individuals we serve and are successful at preventing or delaying higher cost nursing home placement.”

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected] The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

