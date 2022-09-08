Meet the Mako on Sept. 27

PORTSMOUTH — Discover the surgical system that has transformed knee replacement surgery! King’s Daughters Portsmouth Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will host a Meet the Mako event 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 to educate community members about the robotic-arm assisted surgery system. The event will be in the King’s Daughters Ohio surgery lobby, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth.

Orthopedic surgeons Brock Johnson, M.D., and Gerry Trinidad, M.D., will give an informational talk about the Mako and answer questions. Participants will also get a first-hand look at the surgery system. Light refreshments will be served.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to learn all about this surgical system that really transforms the way total and partial knee replacement procedures are performed,” said Erika Friesenhengst, King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine senior practice manager. “This has been a game changer for these procedures and we are excited to share more about it with the community.”

Mako technology integrates 3D virtual modeling into the surgical process, allowing the surgeon to design a plan based on a patient’s specific diagnosis and unique anatomy. It’s an innovative solution that has been helping knee pain sufferers for more than a decade.

To RSVP for the event, please call (606) 408-9751. For more information on the Mako, visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com/Mako

Brock Johnson, M.D https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Brock-Johnson-M.D.jpg Brock Johnson, M.D Gerry Trinidad, M.D. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Gerry-Trinidad-M.D..jpg Gerry Trinidad, M.D.