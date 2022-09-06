PCHD reminds residents of the importance of preventing illness from the Flu

The Portsmouth City Health Department (PCHD) recognizes that the 2022-2023 flu season is quickly approaching. Residents of Ohio should get the flu vaccine to protect against infection and help prevent the spread of seasonal flu to others.

Each year the flu sickens many individuals across the state of Ohio. During the 2021-2022 flu season, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports 1,921 flu related hospitalizations across the state.

Getting your flu shot can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations. Receiving your flu vaccination if you are healthy helps to prevent illness in our most vulnerable populations as well.

While everyone should get a flu vaccine each flu season, the CDC notes it is especially important that the following groups get vaccinated either because they are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at high risk for developing flu-related complications:

• Pregnant women

• Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

• People 65 years of age and older

• People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

• People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

• People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu

It is also essential to practice good hygiene by properly and frequently washing your hands to help prevent the spread of seasonal flu. Make it a habit to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home, school or office. You can take additional steps to ward off the flu by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and avoid touching your face.

For additional information please visit www.odh.ohio.gov or www.cdc.gov

Please visit your healthcare provider or the Portsmouth City Health Department at 605 Washington Street on the 2nd floor. You may also call PCHD Nursing Division at 740-353-8863 for an appointment. Walk-ins are also available Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We are closed for lunch 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.