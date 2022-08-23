SOMC Urology Associates now open and accepting patients

SOMC Urology Associates is now open and accepting patients, with a trio of talented providers: Dr. Stephen Woolums, Certified Nurse Practitioner April Pemberton and Certified Surgical First Assist Haylie Holomb. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8am until 4:30pm and on Fridays from 8am until 11:30am.

The office offers services for a variety of men’s and women’s health procedures, including Chronic Prostatitis; Interstitial Cytitis; Kidney Stone Disease; Neurogenic Bladder; Overactive Bladder; Prostate, Kidney, Bladder and Urological Cancer; Urinary Incontinenc; Vaginal and Pelvic Organ Prolapse.

Men can also be seen for conditions such as benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH), erectile dysfunction (ED), Peyronie’s Disease (curvature of the penis) as well as for Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

Some procedures can also be completed in-office, including vasectomy and urolift, bladder and prostate biopsies, cystoscopy/stent removals, as well as intravesical botox for overactive bladders and minimally invasive treatments for benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH).

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 740-356-4URO (4876). SOMC Urology Associates is located on SOMC’s Main Campus at 1735 27th Street in Waller Building Suite 308.

Urology group at the new office. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Urology-Group.jpg Urology group at the new office.