Camp Molly Lauman illness confirmed as norovirus

LUCASVILLE — The Scioto County Health Department has confirmed the cause of more than 112 participants at Camporee becoming ill after a weekend event.

According to a release from the Scioto County Health Department, test results from stool samples from participants at the event have tested positive for norovirus. The outbreak occurred after participants attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman and drank contaminated water and lemonade.

The camp occurred over the weekend of May 13- 15, with approximately 155 people in attendance. At the last count, 117 experienced symptoms of norovirus including secondary infections from people who did not attend the camp but were close to someone who did.

The health department shared that norovirus is easily and quickly spread in different ways including by accidentally getting tiny particles of feces or vomit from an infected person in their mouth.

Other ways someone can get infected include eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus, touching surfaces or objects contaminated and putting your hands in your mouth, or having direct contact with someone who is infected and sharing food or drinks.

The health department also advised everyone who attended the event or was in close proximity to someone who attended the event to follow universal health precautions, including practicing proper hand hygiene, washing fruits and vegetables and cooking seafood thoroughly; when sick, do not prepare food or care for others, clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces and to wash laundry thoroughly.

The department said there is no indication that the water source at the camp is contaminated with norovirus and after speaking with the health department the camp decided to close and bring a cleaning crew in.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

