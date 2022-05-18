2 hospitalized, 112 infected by illness at local camp

SCIOTO — More than 110 individuals who attended a Girl Scout camp in Lucasville have fallen ill with what is believed to be the Norovirus, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, the Scioto County Health Department sent out a health alert warning participants who attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville to seek medical attention if they were not feeling well. According to the release from the health department, members who attended the camp and suffering from vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, or chills should seek medical attention.

The warning came after participants spent the weekend, Friday, May 13 – 15, at the camp and reported feeling sick afterward. In an update given to the PortsmouthDailyTimes Wednesday, the health department stated that 112 participants were experiencing symptoms of the illness, with two children hospitalized. The department also shared a few secondary cases who did not attend the camp.

“Our educated guess is that we are dealing with Norovirus given the symptoms, etc. but cannot say with certainty,” Regional Epidemiologist Molly Dargavell said. “Those who have fallen ill seem to have in common that they drank water and or lemonade at the camp.”

The Scioto County Health Department stated that an investigation had been launched and that the department was waiting on water and clinical results.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. People of all ages can get infected and sick with Norovirus. An individual can get infected with Norovirus by direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, touching contaminated surfaces, and putting their unwashed hands in their mouth.

“We are asking those that attended the camp whether ill or not to call or email me,” Dargavell said. “If they are symptomatic, we ask that they contact their primary care doctor or visit their local urgent care to submit a stool sample for testing.”

The health department also advised everyone who attended the event or was in close proximity to someone who attended the event to follow universal health precautions, including practicing proper hand hygiene, washing fruits and vegetables and cooking seafood thoroughly; when sick, do not prepare food or care for others, clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces and to wash laundry thoroughly.

“The Scioto County Health Department is strongly advising everyone to follow these guidelines in an effort to reduce spread,” The department stated.

Dargavell can be reached at 740-354-8931 or by email at [email protected]

In an update given to the Portsmouth Daily Times on Wednesday, the health department stated that 112 participants were experiencing symptoms of the illness with two children hospitalized. The department also shared there have been a few secondary cases as well who did not attend the camp. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Camp-Molly-Lauma.jpg In an update given to the Portsmouth Daily Times on Wednesday, the health department stated that 112 participants were experiencing symptoms of the illness with two children hospitalized. The department also shared there have been a few secondary cases as well who did not attend the camp. FILE

By Adam Black [email protected]

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved