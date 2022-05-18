King’s Daughters earns national recognition for excellence from American College of Cardiology

ASHLAND, KY – King’s Daughters Medical Center has earned the American College of Cardiology’s HeartCARE Center: National Distinction of Excellence designation. The award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated their commitment to providing exceptional cardiovascular care; process improvement; and sustainable quality improvement through participation in multiple ACC accreditation and ongoing cardiovascular registry reporting.

King’s Daughters is one of only four hospitals in Kentucky to have achieved HeartCARE Center designation and the only hospital eastern Kentucky, the state of Ohio or western West Virginia to have earned the award.

To earn HeartCARE Center status, hospitals must participate in a least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, the National Cardiovascular Data Registries, and targeted quality improvement campaigns designed to close gaps in guideline-based care.

King’s Daughters Medical Center currently holds ACC certification for Chest Pain Center with PCI; Heart Failure with Outpatient Services; and Transcatheter Valve Replacement. King’s Daughters has reported cardiovascular care data to the NCDR for more than 20 years.

“We are very proud of the quality care we provide at King’s Daughters,” said Kim Grooms, executive administrator of cardiovascular services. “Our physicians, surgeons and teams work incredibly hard to ensure that patients receive the best care possible, in a timely manner, to provide them with the best opportunity for full recovery,” Grooms said. “The HeartCARE Excellence designation demonstrates both our intent and our commitment to provide the best care to all.”

“King’s Daughters has demonstrated its commitment to providing the tri-state region with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board.

The heart and vascular program at King’s Daughters provides the community with access to high-quality care with same-day heart appointments; outreach locations throughout eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio; state-of-the-art technology; and specialists in all major specialties and subspecialties of cardiology, including invasive, interventional, and general cardiology; electrophysiology; structural heart; women’s heart programs; pediatric cardiology; heart failure care; cardiothoracic surgery; and vascular care.

For more information, please call King’s Daughters Cardiology at (606) 324-4745.

