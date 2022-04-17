WHEELERSBURG– May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70 and having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma. However, skin cancer can be treatable if caught early.

King’s Daughters is pleased to offer a free skin cancer screening on May 20 at King’s Daughters Family Care Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road. The screening will be conducted by dermatology nurse practitioner Vivian Hunt, APRN, and takes place from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The screening consists of an exam of the affected area(s) as identified by the participant. Recommendations for follow up, if necessary, will be provided. Spots that are irregularly shaped or have jagged borders; are uneven in color; are larger than a pea; or that have changed in the past few weeks or months should be examined. Appointments are necessary and may be made by calling (606) 408-9304.