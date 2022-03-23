SOMC West Union rehab now open

WEST UNION — SOMC West Union Rehab is now open and seeing patients.

“We offer services from pediatrics to adults. We also care for pediatric patients with developmental delay, neurological and orthopedic conditions,” Program Director Carolyn Porter explained. “It’s an important extension of care for our community, and it’s something we are excited to be able to offer.”

It is not necessary to see an SOMC physician in order to receive treatment at the West Union Rehab, but a referral is required. There are a wide array of conditions that can be treated at the facility.

“Those with conditions such as lower back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, or even patients recovering from COVID who still have decreased strength and mobility could ask their physician about being referred to rehab services,” Porter said.

The West Union Rehab also provides care for athletes with sports-related injuries. The program’s clinical coordinator, Megan Swayne, is a physical therapist and athletic trainer.

For more information, please call 937-544-5850. SOMC West Union Rehab is located at 6061 State Route 125 in West Union. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m until 6 p.m.