SOMC earns EPA’S Energy Star Award

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is honored to have earned EPA’s ENERGY STAR Award for the fifth consecutive year.

Earning this award means that SOMC properties are 78-percent more energy efficient than other similar properties nationwide.

“Each year, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGYSTAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production and sale of energy-efficient products and services, and in the development and adoption of strategies that provide substantial savings in the buildings where we work, and in our homes. All these efforts contribute to reduced emissions and a create a healthy environment,” according to their website.

SOMC was selected as a winner out of thousands of other organizations and businesses.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as an ENERGYSTAR Award winner for the fifth year in a row,” SOMC Operation of Plant Administrative Director. “The team works hard year-round to find and provide the most efficient services for our organization. This award is a testament to that hard work.”