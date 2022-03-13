King’s Daughters recognized for excellence in transcatheter valve replacement

ASHLAND, KY – King’s Daughters Medical Center was recently recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients receiving transcatheter valve repair and replacement procedures.

King’s Daughters was awarded Transcatheter Valve Certification in February based on evaluation of the organization’s ability to meet standards for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance.

King’s Daughters performed the region’s first minimally invasive transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) in December 2013. The ACC’s transcatheter valve accreditation, which pairs national clinical databases and real-world outcomes, was implemented in 2019.

“King’s Daughters has demonstrated its commitment to providing the tri-state area with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award King’s Daughters Medical Center with Transcatheter Valve Certification.”

“We are incredibly proud of our TAVR team and the dedication and skill they exhibit daily,” said Jamie Ward, senior director of clinical services at King’s Daughters. “This certification is evidence of the quality care we provide to our patients and communities and our commitment to the highest standards of care and safety.”

King’s Daughters TAVR team is comprised of cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, cardiac anesthesiologists, cardiac imaging, nurses and radiologic technologists.

About Transcatheter Valve Replacement

Transcatheter valve replacement is a minimally invasive procedure performed in the cardiac catheterization lab. During the procedure, a specially designed balloon catheter is guided through the femoral (leg) artery to the aorta, and then to the aortic valve. Once in place, the physician deploys the balloon, opening up the valve. The balloon is then deflated and removed. A catheter carrying the new valve is guided through the arteries to the aortic valve. Once in place, the artificial valve is deployed and begins working immediately. Most patients are able to go home within a few days.

For more information about transcatheter valve replacement at King’s Daughters, please talk with your primary care provider or cardiologist, or call us at (606) 324-4745.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_TAVR-Team-2022.jpg