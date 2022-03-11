5 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Editor’s Note: As COVID-19 cases continue to drop across Ohio and in the county and as we transition from a pandemic to an endemic Scioto EMA will no longer post daily COVID-19 updates beginning Monday, March 14.

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported five new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,524 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 27 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,981 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Friday brings the total to 1,225 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County is substantial.

The percentage of the eligible population, 5-years old and older, fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 51.9%.

