8 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported eight new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,519 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 32 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,954 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday so the total stays at 1,224 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The percentage of the eligible population, 5-years old and older, fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 51.9%.

