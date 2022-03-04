7 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,462 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 49 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,735 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday so the total stays at 1,221 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The percentage of the eligible population, 5-years old and older, fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 51.7%.

