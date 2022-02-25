26 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 26 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,378 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 41 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,373 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday so the total stays at 1,217 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,907 or 46.35% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 14,020.

