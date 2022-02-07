66 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 66 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 19,725 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 128 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 16,624 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 8 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 1,142 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,586 or 45.92% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,562.