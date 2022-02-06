52 new cases reported Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 52 new cases on Sunday for Scioto County bringing the total to 19,659 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 170 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 16,496 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Sunday so the total stays at 1,134 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,578 or 45.90% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,530.