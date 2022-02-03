98 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 98 new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 19,535 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 246 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 15,739 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported nine additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 1,132 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,559 or 45.89% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,524.