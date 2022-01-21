6 deaths; 311 new cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed six additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 68-year-old male that died on January 4, an 82-year-old female that died on January 8, a 74-year old female that died on January 9, an 88-year-old female that died on January 12, an 86-year-old female that died on January 17, and a 72-year-old male that died on January 19.

The deaths bring the total to 209 local residents that have died in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 311 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 17,677 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 97 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 13,902 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 1,059 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,306 or 45.54% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 12,946.