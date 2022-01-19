8 deaths; 319 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed eight additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are an 89-year-old female that died December 31, a 67-year-old male that died January 2, a 76-year old male that died January 4, an 82-year-old female that died January 8, 88-year-old female that died January 12, a 58-year-old male that died January 13, a 56-year-old female that passed on January 14, and an 82-year-old female that died January 15.

The death brings the total to 203 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 319 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 17,031 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 108 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 13,730 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 11 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 1,052 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,262 or 45.49% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 12,859.