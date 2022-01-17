King’s Daughters primary care offices receive recognition

PORTSMOUTH—King’s Daughters announced that several King’s Daughters primary care locations in Portsmouth and Wheelersburg were recently recertified as Patient-Centered Medical Homes from The National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The PCMH is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care. PCMHs build better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams.

“Recognition comes after months of hard work and dedication from our primary care teams,” said Lisa Ashley, director of primary care practices at King’s Daughters. “Our teams worked together to implement and sustain proactive measures to improve the health and quality of care provided to patients.”

Many of King’s Daughters primary care locations have earned this recognition for over five years. Primary care locations that have received PCMH recertification include:

· King’s Daughters Family Care Center Portsmouth, 2001 Scioto Trail, Suite 300

· KD Family Care Center Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road

To make an appointment at any King’s Daughters primary care location, call 24/7 at (606) 408-8999 or toll-free 1-844-324-2200. You also can find all our locations at KingsDaughtersHealth.com/locations.