244 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 244 new cases on Sunday for Scioto County bringing the total to 16,333 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 46 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 13,465 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 12 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Sunday bringing the total to 1,039 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,225 or 45.44% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 12,742.